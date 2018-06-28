America is drowning in 1.3 billion pounds of excess cheese

All you cheese lovers out there have a lot of work to do. The United States is currently sitting on 1.39 billion pounds of excess cheese, according to the Washington Post . This data comes from new Agriculture Department numbers, which show that America’s stockpile of cheese has risen 6% over the last year.

There are a few reasons why we have so much cheese on our hands. For one, milk production has been growing consistently and cheese is a smart way to store the it. The Post also notes that demand for both milk and cheese are falling since schools are out and cafeterias no longer have to feed millions of hungry children.

Because of this excess, cheese prices have also begun to drop. And if trade talks continue to hinder U.S. exports, we can expect to hold on to even more of this cheese. Experts foresee this trend continuing, and that cheese stock records will increase even more down the line.

Overall, we’re facing a potentially stinky situation if demand continues to fall. You can read the full Washington Post report here.