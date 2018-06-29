From “super skills” to job interviews: June’s top leadership stories

This month, we learned which warning signs to look out for when sizing up a job offer, what skills you’ll need to thrive in the future of work, and the questions you should ask yourself before you make any big decisions.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of June 2018:

1. Seven warning signs that you shouldn’t accept a job offer

It may be tempting to take the first offer that comes your way, particularly when the compensation is good. But without the right due diligence, you may end up in a toxic work environment. Writer Stephanie Vozza chatted with Piyush Patel, author of Lead Your Tribe, Love Your Work, about the signs you need to look for while deciding whether to say yes or no. One small tip? Pay attention to the bathroom. It says a lot about the attitude of the employees.

2. These are the 5 “super skills” you need for jobs in the future

The requirements of the workplace are constantly changing, and in five years you may find yourself applying to roles that don’t even exist yet, using skills you didn’t learn in college. But there are still a few habits you can hone right now. For starters, make sure you’re willing to embrace technological changes. This doesn’t necessarily mean learning to code, but you do need to understand how to use (and embrace) technology as a tool in your job.

3. Recruiters overrate these job skills, screwing over everyone

“Despite accurate, widely available assessment tools and a robust science of talent identification, many recruiters and hiring managers nevertheless resort to subjective evaluation methods, forsaking well-designed job simulations, structured interviews, and scientifically defensible psychometric tests for gut instinct,” says talent expert and Fast Company contributor Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic. “And when they do, they typically zero in on the same handful of overrated characteristics.”