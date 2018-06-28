Abigail Disney backs sexual misconduct database Rotten Apples

When the #MeToo movement first emerged, following Harvey Weinstein’s sudden downfall, Hollywood abusers were being exposed with head-spinning frequency. Fast Company kept a running tally of names in order to not only keep track but to preserve a record of a stunning moment, where the gag of intimidation loosened and survivors en masse began sharing their truth. (We made a follow-up list of the 2018 batch of accused abusers, too.)

Now, philanthropist and filmmaker Abigail Disney is investing in a website that serves a similar purpose, sort of a misconduct database for members of the entertainment industry.

Rotten Apples, which launched back in December but remains in its beta phase, is a searchable directory of projects that involve alleged offenders. Consumers can type in the name of a film and find out who on the cast or crew has been accused of misconduct. (Miramax’s stellar ’90s run of films is particularly dicey.) Disney, the granddaughter of Roy and grand-niece of Walt, is backing the company through her shingle, Level Forward, which she founded alongside film executive Adrienne Becker.

Level Forward is the result of Disney originally partnering up with Becker’s company, Killer Content, in an effort to possibly purchase The Weinstein Co. last winter. Rather than investing in a female-led Weinstein rebrand, however, the pair decided to create Level Forward as a means of getting more authentic stories from women and minorities out on their own, while also changing the gender and ethnic makeup behind the scenes. As Disney told The Hollywood Reporter, Level Forward is part of her effort to help exile “raping and pillaging” from the entertainment industry.

Her investment in Rotten Apples is certainly consistent with that goal.