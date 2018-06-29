SpaceX launch live stream: How to watch the NASA-ISS cargo mission blast off online

SpaceX is doing its next delivery run to the International Space Station this morning, and early birds can watch the exciting lift-off action live online.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will be loaded up with a robotic Dragon cargo capsule toting supplies for hungry astronauts, is scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Friday, June 29, at 5:42 a.m. EDT. You weird early risers can watch the launch live beginning at 5:15 a.m. ET on NASA TV, or via SpaceX’s website.

In addition to necessary supplies for the astronauts aboard the ISS, SpaceX will be carrying some weird-ass (technical term!) science projects to the stars, including a few brave new participants in Rodent Research-7 mission, a new tumor-fighting drug that may need microgravity to be safe for humans, some space algae, a whole bunch of Shewanella bacteria as part of the Micro-12 experiment, and what Space.com has dubbed a friendly floating droid ball sure to thrill BB-8 enthusiasts.

Hopefully all goes well, but if ground control loses contact with the rocket, the mice will feast on the space algae and bacteria and a new super species will undoubtedly evolve.