Google wanted to buy GitHub too

Microsoft scooped up the popular code repository earlier this month for $7.5 billion. But they weren’t the only software giant interested in GitHub. Speaking at a Fortune magazine event yesterday, Google’s head of cloud, Diane Greene, admitted GitHub was an attractive target for her company, reports Bloomberg. “I wouldn’t have minded buying them, but it’s okay,” she reportedly said. There were previous rumors Google was trying to buy GitHub, but this is the first time any Google exec has commented (although in a roundabout way) on Google’s interest in the code repository. Greene also pointed out that two Google products were among the most popular on GitHub and added: “I really hope Microsoft can keep them totally neutral.”
