Amazon wants entrepreneurs to deliver their packages

The company has revealed a program that will help entrepreneurs start up a package delivery company to . . . deliver Amazon’s packages. The company says that under its program entrepreneurs can get their delivery business up and running for as little as $10,000. Amazon is also offering pre-negotiated deals on things like Amazon-branded vehicles customized for delivery, branded uniforms, and comprehensive insurance coverage. And of course, Amazon is also offering a steady stream of packages for them to deliver to its customers.

Amazon says that entrepreneurs who start a delivery company under their program have the potential to earn $75,000-$300,000 in annual profit operating 20 to 40 delivery vehicles. Of course, what’s in it for Amazon is another way to get its packages delivered to customers. This is just the latest method Amazon is exploring over traditional delivery methods that rely on third-party delivery companies. Last year Amazon announced its own fleet of cargo planes to move goods around the country and unveiled its Flex program, which allows anyone to deliver Amazon packages with their own car.