Hey Facebook users, the makers of Adblock Plus want your screenshots to train its AI

The makers of Adblock Plus want you to submit screenshots of the ads in your Facebook feed so a new artificial intelligence system called Sentinel can learn to recognize them.

A new project from Eyeo, the German company behind the popular ad blocker, will likely spend several months training Sentinel’s neural network system to recognize ads, so the AI system isn’t yet available to Adblock Plus users.

“It’s not for ad blocking now,” says Ben Williams, Eyeo’s director of communications. “It’s for ad blocking some time in the future.”

But anyone can see how well it’s doing in the meantime by sharing screenshots of their Facebook newsfeeds that include ads. To upload the images, interested users can take a screenshot, then message Sentinel’s chatbot, which is available at the Sentinel website and through Facebook’s Messenger. The bot will quickly respond with sections of the uploaded image highlighted in red or green. Perceived advertisements are marked in red and each section is labeled with the bot’s estimated probability that it’s right.

Users are able to ask Eyeo to delete screenshots immediately or later on, and Williams suggests participants black out any sensitive information in their screenshots before uploading them to the service.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company about the bot, and Williams says Eyeo hasn’t had any communication from the company other than Facebook approving the bot for use on Messenger.

The Future Of Ad Recognition

In the future, Eyeo might crowdsource ads from beyond Facebook in order to make the bot useful on other sites as well, Williams says. The company began with Facebook because it’s taken steps to make its ads hard for ad-blocking software to recognize.