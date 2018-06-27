Here is Trump’s list of candidates to replace Justice Kennedy

With this afternoon’s bombshell announcement that long-serving Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring, all eyes turned to President Trump and speculation over whom he’d pick for the incredibly important role. Trump met with Kennedy to discuss potential replacements this afternoon. “There are certain names that are just outstanding, names that you already know, to be honest with you,” Trump told reporters, insisting that he’ll choose from a list of 25 candidates the White House released last November.
Here are the names on that list:
- Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit
- Keith Blackwell, Supreme Court of Georgia
- Charles Canady, Supreme Court of Florida
- Steven Colloton, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit
- Allison Eid, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit
- Britt Grant, Supreme Court of Georgia
- Raymond Gruender, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit
- Thomas Hardiman, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit
- Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
- Raymond Kethledge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit
- Joan Larsen, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit
- Mike Lee, United States Senator
- Thomas Lee, Supreme Court of Utah
- Edward Mansfield, Supreme Court of Iowa
- Federico Moreno, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
- Kevin Newsom, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit
- William Pryor, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit
- Margaret Ryan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
- David Stras, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit
- Diane Sykes, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit
- Amul Thapar, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit
- Timothy Tymkovich, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit
- Robert Young, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)
- Don Willett, Supreme Court of Texas
- Patrick Wyrick, Supreme Court of Oklahoma