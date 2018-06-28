This lovely print identifies hundreds of flowers found in the U.S.

Pop Chart Lab has obsessively visualized everything from beers to grammar over the years. But its latest poster, American Blooms, is aimed at lovers of biology and flower power. For $29, you can get an 18-x-24 inch print that features 200 blossoms native to North America, from Larchleaf Goldenweed to Giant Purple Sage.

From the Golden Columbine to the Poinsettia, the chart includes stylized representations of each of these 200 flowers along with their common and scientific names. At the bottom, there’s a map of the United States divided using color areas that represent the zones where the flowers grow. The bloom illustrations also feature a corresponding color legend that tells you where to find these flowers growing in the wild.

According to Galvin Chow, digital media manager at Pop Chart Lab, the idea was to include an assortment of the most notable blooms, rather than trying to include every possible flower. “The research for this print was done similarly to that of our various visual compendium prints,” he says via email. “It’s not so much comprehensive as it is a representative selection that will hopefully give an understanding of the topic as a whole.”

The prints will ship on July 5. You can grab one for yourself here.