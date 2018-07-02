From Muji to Ikea: Why the best retailers think like UX designers

Imagine walking into a store and finding a fitting room full of outfits curated just for you–items you reserved online, and a few chosen for you based on what you’ve bought in the past. You like a pair of jeans and a button-down, but you’re walking straight to dinner, so you have them shipped to you. When you get home, your Google Home device gives you an update: The order should arrive tomorrow between 10 a.m. and noon.

If a brand could make shopping feel this intuitive, I’d shop with them all the time. I expect other people would, too. As consumers, we expect everything to be tailored to us, whether we’re searching online or visiting a store. But according to a study by PwC and SAP, just half of retailers are meeting these expectations.

While technology can help address this problem, the more significant issue is one of mind-set. Research by SAP, Siegel+Gale, and Shift Thinking found that today’s most successful brands treat their customers as users, not buyers. They make life easier. They build relationships with their customers. They inspire loyalty and advocacy, not just one-time sales.

These companies craft their brand experience as a designer would, thinking about every touchpoint–before, during, and after the purchase–from the user’s point of view. This mind-set is particularly important for retailers navigating a climate of intense change and escalating consumer expectations.

Whether they’re digital-first companies like Stitch Fix or long-standing brands like Ikea, winning retailers embrace human-centered design. They understand what you’re trying to achieve when you’re browsing their website, walking into a store, using their app, or chatting with a rep. Because they view the shopping experience from your perspective, they’re able to deliver an optimal mix of products, services, and support for each channel. Here’s what they get right.

They use brick and mortar to pamper customers

Consumers want in-person experiences–in fact, online retailers that open brick-and-mortar locations report a five- to eight-fold increase in sales. Brands that use physical space to their full advantage understand how to pamper their customers with personal service that inspires loyalty and appeals to shoppers’ emotions.

M.Gemi, a company that sells handcrafted Italian shoes, opened “fit shops” in New York City and Boston after establishing its brand online. Whether you book a consultation or walk in, visiting the store is meant to be a VIP experience, complete with champagne and early access to new shoe styles. While M.Gemi sells the majority of its product online, its brick-and-mortar locations are valuable touchpoints with customers and sources of data to inform product design, inventory planning, and customer service. If you’ve shopped with M.Gemi before, the stylist pulls up your fit information and preferences to make better recommendations. Once you choose the styles and colors you like, your order is saved to your online cart or shipped to your door.