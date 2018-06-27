Oculus Rift users will now have to get Windows 10 to access the best it offers

Facebook-owned Oculus says owners or would-be buyers of its high-end virtual reality system, the Rift, will need to upgrade to Windows 10 if they want to take advantage of the best new features and apps coming down the pike.

Until now, the Rift’s minimum specs have been Windows 7 or 8.1, but Oculus said today it’s raising the minimum and recommended specs to Windows 10 to reflect the end of Microsoft’s mainstream support for the older versions of its PC operating system.

“Windows 7 and 8.1 users are still supported for the Rift features they know and love today, but they may not be able to use many new and upcoming features and apps,” Oculus wrote in a blog post. “We encourage everyone who isn’t already running Windows 10 to upgrade now to avoid missing out on what’s next.”