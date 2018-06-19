How to do a sports logo right

Sports team logo design company Brandiose has figured out how to combine two of New York City’s staples into one brilliant logo for the minor league baseball team Staten Island Yankees: pizza and rats. If you are wondering what pizza and rats have to do with the Staten Island Yankees, read on. But before that, let’s watch a video to refresh your short-attention-span internet memories:

Yes, that’s the pizza-hoarding rat that went viral, showing the world that, in New York City, pizza and rats go together like bread and butter, Tinder and labial herpes, or overpriced rent and closet-sized apartments.

As reported by design blog Brand New, the Staten Island Yankees decided to change their name for five home games this season. To get the right name, the Staten Island Yankees asked fans for a new name to better represent the team’s identity. “In 2016,” the Staten Island Yankees page says, “[we] sought a new team name to create a hometown identity. The Pizza Rats made its way to the team’s final five potential monikers.” The other options were Bridge Trolls, Heroes, Killer Bees, or Rock Pigeons. Let’s face it, those stupid names had nothing against Pizza Rats. There was no real contest here and, according to the team, the name won the final contest by an “overwhelming margin.” (Well done, Staten Island.)

So they contacted Brandiose and asked its founders, Jason Klein and Casey White, to come up with an awesome logo to match the awesome name. Klein and White specialize in making logos for small home teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Brandiose says that they bring “‘can-do’ attitude and whimsical approach to storytelling . . . to minor league clubs”–and boy do they deliver.

They designed some variations of the pizza rat theme to feature in merchandising that will probably sell faster than pepperoni pies at Patsy’s Pizzeria by Lexington and 59th street. My favorite one, by far, is the NYC with the Y that is a slice partially eaten by the rat. I want a T-shirt with that myself and I don’t even like baseball (I’m Spanish, we only watch football).

If you are in New York, you can watch the Staten Island Pizza Rats play on June 23, July 7, July 14, July 21, and August 4. Bring the pizza, leave the rats.