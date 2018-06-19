Pax’s clever new app stops you from getting too high

Pax, the pocket vaporizer company that’s sold more than 2 million units to date, is announcing a major update to help its customers get high. Called Session Control, it’s an update to the company’s app that lets you set how much you want to vape at once. Previously, you could vape limitless amounts of pot until the cartridge was empty.

Once you set it, your Pax is programmed with your preferences. Once you exceed that quota, the Pax vape pen just stops pumping out the vapor for a 30-second cool down while you let the substance hit your senses.

“We’re in this weird space where you have such a powerful set of compounds in cannabis, but in general or recreational use it’s impossible to know how much you’re getting,” says Jesse Silver, the company’s new VP of product who hails from Ideo. “This is one of those first steps to making sure people know how much they’re getting.”

Pax’s update comes at a crucial time. Cannabis is slowly becoming various shades of legal across the U.S., and along with it, a sometimes potent drug is being packaged as a consumer-friendly indulgence. A loosely regulated market, full of scrumptious edibles and weed strains bred for maximum THC, is crashing up against a society that’s experimented with pot mostly casually, in the shadows. And sometimes, chaos ensues.

As a result, we all know a friend who popped a few innocuous-looking gummy bears only to get psychedelically high, and self-regulation is just as tricky with vaping. The smooth air of vapes doesn’t burn your throat, so it offers no natural titration point convincing you to stop like the smoke from cigarettes or pipes do. So you can suck down a forest of marijuana as easily as inhaling oxygen.

“With wine, you have a sense of how many glasses you had–and you know, ‘I’m a one-, two-, or three-glass person,” says CEO Bharat Vasan. “It’s really hard to tell that with vaping.”

In response to this design problem, Pax Era is the device getting the Session Control update. What’s different about the Era than many vape systems is that it doesn’t vaporize actual flowers. Instead, you load it with a pod of cannabis oil. These cartridges are tiny and projected to become insanely popular, but their concentration means they can be loaded with hundreds of doses of marijuana extract. The size of a single fat blunt, the Era can get you high for a month, requiring just a couple of charges along the way. It’s the iPod of vaping, but 1,000 hits in your pocket is not always a good thing. Pax had built a completely polished, mindless device to get high. Now, it needed to create a limiter.