These are the most-hated interior design trends of our time

Inspirational quotes stenciled on walls. Furry toilet seat covers. Taxidermy. These are a few of most cringeworthy interior design fads on a new ranking of the worst design trends of the last half-century.

The list is the product of a recent survey conducted by Samsung, in which 2,000 people in the U.K. voted on a list of horrific design crimes compiled by a few prominent British design publications. It’s a small sample size, but it’s hard to argue with their responses. A closer look at the hall of shame shows that many hail from the late 1970s and ’80s–a notoriously repugnant era of design:

Toilet rugs/furry toilet seat covers–44%

Taxidermy–39%

Avocado bathrooms–32%

Floral “chintz” furniture–28%

Waterbeds–25%

Artex walls and ceilings–25%

Carpeted bathrooms–25%

In fact, the results illuminate that 38% of the people surveyed say that 1970s design disgusts them the most–and who could argue, considering that the ’70s gave us prickly Artex ceilings and dreaded avocado bathrooms?

The survey also highlights the most-loved design trends, which include Scandinavian and midcentury design, open plans, and heritage wallpaper. Why is Samsung interested in interior design? The company says the survey is meant to highlight the supposed design crime of having a television that doesn’t blend into the wall. Eleven percent of respondents put TV cupboards on the hated list–a “problem” that Samsung’s new “ambient mode” TVs ostensibly fix by blending into whatever decorates your wall (hopefully not an inspirational quote!).

