Personals: A queer dating site where you’re judged on wit, not pics

But designer Kelly Rakowski is building a thriving online dating community for lesbian, queer-trans, and non-binary queer people where there are no photos involved at all. Right now, it’s an Instagram account called Personals, where Rakowski (who, full disclosure, used to be Co.Design‘s photo editor) posts short, pithy descriptions that people send her about who they are and what they’re looking for. One recent post is from a “transmasculine babe in search of authenticity no matter the gender presentation” who warns “may gift you plants and/or taxidermy” and announces their current gender identity is “floral daddy.”

It’s a brilliant take on online dating with roots in newspaper personal ads–in particular, the personals section of a 1980s and ’90s lesbian erotica magazine called On Our Backs. Rakowski discovered the magazine’s online archives while hunting around for photographs to surface on her other popular Instagram account, Herstory, on which she shares historical photos of lesbians that date from the 1800s all the way through the 1990s. “[The personals] were just so funny and sexy and smart that I just became so into them and started posting them on Herstory,” she says. “I started thinking, why don’t we write them now?”

She asked for her Herstory followers to submit their own personal ads, and quickly the number of submissions began to overwhelm her original Instagram account. Thus the Personals Instagram account was born, with the idea of bringing the old-school personal ad format into the present day–and hopefully, helping people find each other using the power of the web. The submissions began to flood in, and Rakowski instituted a system where followers could submit their writing once a month. In a single 48-hour period, she would receive upwards of 500 submissions, which she would then slowly post over the course of the next month, complete with each user’s Instagram handle so that other people could send them direct messages. Today, about a year and a half later, the account has more than 30,000 followers.

Now, Personals is destined for app-hood. This week, Rakowski launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to transform the Instagram feed, which she ran using only Google Docs, into a truly independent meeting space for queer people. Rakowski says the decision is motivated in part to escape from the confines of Instagram’s corporate overlord–Facebook–and also to give her some relief from the very manual process of formatting and uploading all the submissions. But how do you design an app with no images that stays true to the DIY vibe of the original Instagram community?

The key to Rakowski’s vision for the Personals app is that it remains text-only–though users will still need to log in through Instagram, a measure that Rakowski hopes will keep the trolls out. The key to the app will still be users’ text descriptions. “Maybe there’s a rejection of the Tinder culture, because you’re just looking at a person’s kind of shitty, badly lit selfie,” she says. “But who are you? What are you looking for? I feel like writing directly about yourself and your desires has made for deeper connections.” This is particularly important, Rakowski says, for the queer community, where language is a primary mode for self-identification: In the posts, people describe themselves with monikers like “tender gendered,” “butch emotional laborer,” “latinx switchy-witch,” and “power bottom-leaning.”

“I think language is really important for queer people because there are all these different words to describe who you are that just don’t exist in the straight world,” she says. “It’s almost like a code language.”