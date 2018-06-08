When will Google defend democracy?

As the 2018 midterm elections approach in the U.S., Google’s power to influence undecided voters remains overshadowed by Facebook’s personal data crisis.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

With respect to news, search engines are a bigger source than social media. Although an often cited 2016 Pew study found that a majority, 62%, of U.S. adults got news on social media, the devil is in the details. If you unpack that statistic, you’ll find that 18% do so “hardly ever.” Added to the 38% of Americans who “never” got news on social media, the same study suggests that social media is a negligible source of news for 56% of Americans, also a majority. Think about it: When you need to fact-check something or learn more about a topic, what do you do? You Google it. This fact is supported by a recent international survey that found that 74% of participants reported using search engines to fact-check information they found on social media. The same survey found that 68% reported that the information they found while searching was “important to influencing their decisions about voting.” What does Google think? Google’s executives rarely make public responses to critiques of its search system. But in 2015, my colleague Robert Epstein published an article in Politico–entitled “How Google Could Rig the 2016 Election“–and that did the trick. Google’s head of search at the time, Amit Singhal, responded with his own article, calling Epstein a conspiracy theorist, stating that “there is absolutely no truth to Epstein’s hypothesis that Google could work secretly to influence election outcomes” and that “Google has never ever re-ranked search results on any topic (including elections) to manipulate user sentiment.” Singhal’s first claim is hard to believe, unless you dismiss our research, our replication, and the independent research built on our findings. Search engines do have the capacity to shift people’s opinions, including who to vote for. His second claim, that Google “never ever re-ranked search results,” also doesn’t quite hold up: The EU recently fined the company U.S. $2.7 billion for ranking its own services higher in search results than its competitors. Defending democracy Another one of the Judiciary Committee’s questions to Google also struck a chord with me: “How do you monitor the ability of foreign entities to influence and interfere with U.S. elections?”

advertisement

This question struck me because I’ve been developing systems for exactly this purpose–preserving search rankings and analyzing them for systematic differences–for several years. In the course of this work, however, I’ve come to believe that freeing the democratic process from technologically enabled influences is virtually impossible without the cooperation of modern tech giants. Facebook is now offering to collaborate with academic researchers who can measure and perhaps lessen or prevent undue influence on elections, and Twitter is doing something similar. Related efforts are also bringing transparency to other platforms like YouTube and Reddit. When will Google get on board? At an upcoming conference, I will present the latest system I’ve been designing with Christo Wilson, a leading scientist in the field of algorithm auditing, for monitoring search rankings for partisan bias. With a little assistance from Google, no more than Facebook is offering, accurately monitoring or preventing search engine influence in the 2018 elections is actually a feasible goal. Without the company’s help, things look bleak. Although Google is an advertising business, its core is composed of creative and intelligent individuals who care deeply about the impact their work has on the world. This is evidenced by the recent letter signed by more than 3,100 Google employees protesting the use of their work in warfare technology. Nearly a dozen Google workers went so far as to resign in protest. Perhaps the day is fast approaching when Google will step up, as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit have, to help defend democracy from the new world of computational propaganda. Perhaps there is already a letter circulating internally and gathering signatures. With state and federal primary elections already underway, let’s hope so. Ronald Robertson is a PhD student in Network Science at Northeastern University. This essay was republished under a Creative Common license from The Conversation. Read the original here.