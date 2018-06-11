Everimal: An adorable new take on pop-up books

My baby boy loves pop-up books–they’re a permanent source of joy, from How Many Bugs in a Box to this special edition of The Little Prince. But as fun as they can be, most pop-up books are too complex and fragile in the hands of a toddler. That’s one of the many reasons why I love the simplicity and elegance of Everimal , by Lucas Zanotto.

Lucas Zanotto–a designer that makes very cool apps, too–doesn’t rely on complex cutouts and paper mechanisms to tell the story. Instead, he creates fun effects by cleverly using pages of different sizes. As you turn the half pages that divide the two-page illustration spreads, something new is revealed, animating the illustration to match the tale.

The book starts with a kid’s closed hand. As you turn the first half page, the hand opens and a bee is revealed. As you turn the pages and half pages, you follow the bee as it spreads pollen from flower to flower until it’s eaten by a frog, which is eaten by a fish, which is eaten by a bear, which is killed by hunters–okay, okay, the bear lives. In reality, the book playfully ends by revealing that the bear may eat the fish but also likes honey, which is made by bees.

And so, my friends, we end where we began. Everything is connected.