Where was this tiny house-inspired dorm when I was in school?

Amsterdam-based design firm Standard Studio has the biggest problem with dorm living: Having to endure Steve’s smelly takeout and dirty plates in the communal kitchen. Instead, Standard Studio’s architects turned more than 200 tiny rooms–at just 161 square feet each–into fully independent homes with everything a single student needs to live comfortably–alone.

The project, the studio says, was inspired by the tiny house movement, which utilizes clever multifunctional design elements to maximize available space–like dining tables that extend from a kitchen cabinet or bookshelves and wardrobes that serve as stairs. The latter is a staple in the studio’s 218 dorm rooms, which are installed in a fully remodeled office building on the Hermes City Plaza in Rotterdam. A resident student can access a queen-size bed by walking up the stairs–which also serve as storage and wardrobes. It’s a solution that was possible thanks to the tall ceilings of the original structure. The bed, which hangs 6.6 feet from the floor, is attached to the ceiling with metal beams.

Aside from the large lofted bed and storage space, each home–which will be occupied by students from the Erasmus program, a European Union study-abroad scholarship program–also has a toilet, shower, vanity, kitchen, dining table, desk, and couch. How did the architects fit all that in a 161-square-foot cubicle? With plenty of clever details. For instance, the sink doubles both as a bathroom and kitchen sink, divided in half between the two areas of the room by a floating panel. On the kitchen side, that panel is a blackboard. On the bathroom side, it’s a mirror.

The building itself has other communal areas for socializing, like a roof terrace, a music room, a study area, TV rooms, and a laundry bar (why don’t all laundromats double as bars?). Standard Studio also points out that there are other private facilities in the building, like gardens and individual bicycle spots that are for sure going to be occupied by Steve’s stupid vintage Swedish mailman bike. Goddamnit, Steve.