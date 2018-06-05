At last, the perfect robot for designers

Were you one of those kids who was always drawing on the walls, driving your parents mad while getting those creative juices flowing? A group of interaction designers, engineers, and architects at the Italian design firm Carlo Ratti Associati have designed a robot that transforms this childhood passion into a toy for grownups–without the cleanup.

The Scribit is a little round device you equip with markers that can draw anything on vertical services, whether they’re made of plaster, glass, or whiteboard. Now available on Kickstarter for $299, the robot connects to the internet and is easily programmed, allowing you to draw precise data visualizations, images, and notes–effectively transforming any wall into a giant screen. The little robot hangs from two wires secured to either side of the wall, which enable it to move in two dimensions. The best part? The markings you make aren’t permanent; when you want to make a new drawing, Scribit reverses its path and erases the marker. It sounds (and looks) like magic, but it’s really thermochromic ink. When the robot moves back over the ink, it heats the ink to 149 degrees Fahrenheit and it evaporates.

Scribit’s most obvious potential use is for designers and architects who want to create installations or use Scribit as a way to present drawings in the office. But you could also use it to draw a restaurant’s daily menu on the wall or even recreate a famous painting in your living room. When the product debuted at Milan design week, demos showed the Scribit writing the day’s temperature and weather forecast on the wall.

At last, here’s a robot perfect for the design community–that won’t take anyone’s job.