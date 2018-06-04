How California’s architecture became the world’s craziest

If you were driving down Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles in 1950, you’d be able to spot the Sanderson Hosiery store from a football field away. Why? The shop’s owner, A.A. Sanderson, built a giant female mannequin leg and set it up directly on top of his storefront. Sanderson Hosiery wasn’t the only store in Southern California to use giant sculptures of animals and objects as a way to catch drivers’ attention as they were cruising down the street. Some went a step further, making their storefronts themselves into great big flower baskets, pigs, windmills, and milk cans.

“If you were driving down the street in a car, you had to see the business ahead of you in a much smaller time frame, because you’re driving 30 miles per hour,” explains Jim Heimann, an editor at Taschen and author of the book California Crazy. “If you saw a giant ice cream cone, you knew ice cream is up ahead. That kind of architecture worked well with an environment that had a lot of space.”

In 1980, Heimann introduced this unique form of architecture to the world with a book called California Crazy. Now, Heimann is back with his third edition of the tome, published this summer by Taschen. He’s been collecting images and ephemera, like postcards and drawings, of the region’s wild vernacular architecture for many decades.

His research sheds lights on why, exactly, Southern California produces such wacky structures. Car culture is a big part of it–these structures were often designed to grab the attention of motorists from the highway. But Hollywood and its need for large-scale sets played a major role as well. Heimann points to one example from 1915: That year, an amusement park built for San Francisco’s Panama-Pacific exhibition featured giant architectural-scale animals, like horses, ostriches, and elephants made out of a plaster substance and chicken wire. The director and filmmaker D.W. Griffith, who was there to speak at the convention, saw these fantastical buildings and convinced the craftspeople who’d created them to build a set for his latest film, Intolerance. He brought the artisans down to L.A., where they created the gates of Babylon for the movie–right on the corner of Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard.

“The Panama-Pacific International Exposition set in motion for California to be the locus of programmatic architecture,” Heimann writes in one of the book’s introductory essays. “The Hollywood connection, the sprawling geography, and the culture of the automobile propelled this architectural type to prosper and flourish there–making California a bit more crazy than the rest of the world.”

I asked Heimann to share three of his favorite buildings from the new edition–and the stories behind them. They don’t disappoint.

From Chili Bowl to sushi

There were once dozens of giant chili bowls dotting the Southern California landscape, all of which housed hamburger and chili joints. Started by Art Whizin in 1931, the restaurant chain—appropriately called Chili Bowl—got its famously tacky exterior when Whizin was just a recent L.A. transplant, working at another hamburger and chili joint. According to legend, Whizin was sitting next to his friend at the counter dreaming about the restaurant he wanted to start, and his friend slid his chili bowl over to him and said, “Here, Whizin, do something with this.” Whizin decided he was destined to create a restaurant shaped like a chili bowl with a spoon in it.