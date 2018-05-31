The future of web design doesn’t involve computers at all

Building a website is no easy task. When I sat down to create a site to show off my writing, it took hours of digging around online to find a template that looked similar enough to what I wanted, and hours more to personalize it. Half the time, I wanted to alter some piece of the site’s design but no amount of frantic searching helped me build the site I had imagined.

An app called Universe aims to change all that. It helps you build an endlessly customizable site in just a few minutes, all from your phone. Since the app launched in March 2017, more than 150,000 sites have been created on its platform. And after finishing the prestigious accelerator Y Combinator earlier this year, Universe is beginning to roll out a “pro” subscription service, where subscribers can use their own domain names, get analytics for their sites, and remove the startup’s bottom-of-the-page branding for less than $15 per month (the startup is still testing prices).

Why would you want to build a website from your phone in the first place? It seems almost counterintuitive because most of us think that building a piece of the internet is necessarily complex. Universe’s founder Joe Cohen believes that since we’ve reached a point where the majority of web browsing occurs on a smartphone, the next step is for web design to take place on the phone itself.

You could argue that tons of online content is already generated on phones–just look at how much people post on social media. Despite the incredible amount of creativity that goes into creating social media content, Cohen thinks platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter ultimately limit creativity because users are confined to a format defined by corporate behemoths–the image, the post, the 280 words. Imagine if that creativity was given free reign on actual websites, like a visual version of the early aughts’ largely textual blogosphere. “What if we made really powerful tools within the same [mobile-first] paradigm that gave people way more control than they can get on Instagram and Snapchat?” Cohen says. “With Universe, you’re making a website, this is your presence, it’s your home on the internet. It’s not a grid curated by Instagram–it’s your design.”

Cohen designed Universe to be a simple, app-based website builder that complements, or even supersedes, social media. It’s the single place where you really can decide exactly how everything looks, and where you can aggregate all the platforms where you live online into one single URL–which conveniently fits in your Instagram bio. And hidden within this seemingly simple app is a vision for an entirely new paradigm in web design.

It’s all about the grid

To get a sense of how Universe works, I tried it out myself with the aim to create a simple portfolio site. I was shocked at how simple it was. After a few basic questions, the app gave me about 20 different pre-made templates I could choose from, all of which were way more fun and filled with personality than most boring portfolio sites. I selected one, and then I had the chance to customize it. It’s Universe’s editor that makes the app more than your average website builder. By superimposing a grid on top of my new website’s layout, each block became entirely customizable–I could turn any block I wanted into a photo, video, text, link, map, sound clip, GIF, a plain block of color, or even run a piece of code within it.

Cohen thinks of Universe’s grid system as similar to a Lego set. You buy a set that builds a particular object, but the genius of Lego is that you have the freedom to create whatever you want with it once you’ve learned how the pieces interlock together. Of course, the grid has been foundational within design for decades. “[The grid] is really the underpinnings of any design field,” says Cohen, who has an informal, mostly self-taught design background. “Any time you’re making order or sense out of open space, you need to impose a grid to make it make sense, to make it easy to use. They reduce the decision space and they keep order and they allow you as a designer to be creative in a way that the whole thing is still coherent. That’s the beauty of grid.”