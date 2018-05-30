5 key insights from the world’s most enduring brands

Rather than talk about the biggest and best brands, we decided to look at which brands are best positioned to endure within their industries. These brands appear across a range of sectors–from law to insurance to nonprofits to tech–but they all share one key trait: the ability to successfully navigate change.

We reached out to experts and practitioners in the nine industries we work with most frequently to nominate the brands they viewed as most enduring and equipped to thrive amid change. Of them, 334 nominees were then narrowed to a top 50 and then rated by 5,000 U.S. consumers who were familiar with the nominees. The consumer insights generated through this process allowed us to develop an Enduring Brands Index and surface five essential traits that every brand needs to endure:

Self-Aware

Key attribute: presenting a distinct character with mastery and confidence

The most self-aware brands have a clear understanding of who they are, what they stand for, and how to express themselves to the world. Unsurprisingly, nonprofits rank at the top of self-aware brands, with Habitat for Humanity placing No. 1 overall in our index for its ability to unify its mission around benefactors and those who support the cause.

Principled

Key attribute: turning to fundamental truths to inform decision-making

Principled organizations excel when what they stand for is lived out in the daily lives of their employees. Law firms score extremely well here. Latham & Watkins, an Am Law 100 firm, ranked No. 13 overall because of its philosophy to plan carefully, consider wisely, and move with intention that correlates to its principle.