Arby’s new font is just as gross as you’d imagine

For those who haven’t been watching typeface trends closely, custom fonts are the latest, greatest way to tacitly extend a brand into every word that a customer might read. The advantages of these typefaces range from subliminal to legible to egotistical–but for the most part, in a world where apps are the primary way we interact with brands, and where we judge companies through little more than letters on an interface, it makes some sense for companies with unlimited budgets to make their own accompanying typefaces.

However, in this case, I’m not sure if Arby’s is adopting that strategy or just mocking it. The font is called Saucy_AF (translation for my fellow olds: “saucy as fuck”), and it’s downloadable for anyone to use at will. The smeary, sticky glyphs look like a murky nightmare to read at small sizes, the letterform equivalent of Horsey Sauce residue left on a wrapper. “Whatever you’re saying, say it in sauce,” a marketing guru within Arby’s proclaims.

In other words, Saucy_AF is clearly a joke, but also simultaneously a very real thing, making it the perfect millennial marketing stunt.