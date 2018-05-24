The best American homes of 2018 (some are even affordable!)

This week, the American Institute of Architects announced the recipients of its annual 2018 Housing Awards, a selection of 11 homes in all shapes and sizes, from one- and two-family custom residences, one- and two-family production homes, multifamily housing, and specialized housing. The projects are a glimpse into the state of housing in America today–and some of them are pure home porn.

The five-member jury chose these projects based not just on their design, though. Each project was evaluated based on areas including sustainability, affordability, durability, and social impact, among others. After all, the AIA notes, housing is “a necessity of life, a sanctuary for the human spirit, and a valuable national resource.” Indeed. Take architect Jonathan Tate’s 3106 St. Thomas in New Orleans, which Co.Design covered when it was completed. It’s part of a program that turns odd and undersized lots into affordable homes. Here’s how Tate described the project at the time:

“What we’re pushing against is the problem with speculative housing–and housing in general–which is people build larger homes because that’s what markets well. Being blunt here, they keep costs low by using cheaper materials. We’re trying to invert that. Materially, it’s a small house, but it’s not a tiny house. The term used is ‘right sizing’; we’re just trying to keep it as trim as we can. That money [saved on size] gets pushed back into finishes and quality details.”

Browse the gallery of winners–and die of home envy–above, and keep an eye out for my favorite, the Linea Residence G., which is as beautiful as it is affordable.