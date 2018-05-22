Someone just redesigned jeans for tech bros

Attenshun, men and women of the 21st century! You are wearing jeans made for 19th-century workmen, with five pockets that are worthless for your needs today. What are jeans for the 21st century digital boy , you ask? Joe Doucet–winner of the 2017 Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award–has an answer in new 3×1 denim jeans, and they include some pretty neat touches.

In a press release, Doucet explains that he didn’t want to focus on making aesthetic changes, he just wanted to “update the technology to accommodate how we work and live today.” Along with his partner and 3×1 founder Scott Morrison, Doucet has added things like microfiber pockets, which are meant to clean and protect your devices. As someone who is tired of rubbing my iPhone screen against my T-shirt or getting bloody lint inside the Apple Lightning port–which eventually makes it unusable–this is a great idea that should be obligatory in all trousers.

They have also added a larger coin pocket that can fit credit cards–and is lined with RFID blocking fabric. You know, so nobody can charge a billion dollars to your contactless Visa or Mastercard. The jeans also have a 3M reflective 8-inch black strip through the middle of the back of your leg–exposed to light, the strip will light up, protecting you during night commutes, biking, or walking. The 3×1 jeans are crafted in a 12-ounce stretch selvedge denim made in Kurabo, Japan.

So how much does the future of jeans cost? $395. Quite a lot more than your typical factory worker/gold prospector Levi’s, but only a little bit more than your typical designer jeans, which start around $300, and a lot less than some luxury brands’ insane prices. (People pay $600 for jeans? Are these magical jeans made of unicorn skin that make you butt-perfect?).The jeans have fits for men and women, and they are exclusively available at the 3×1 store at 15 Mercer Street in New York or online.