The USPS is launching scratch-and-sniff stamps!

The United States Postal Service is releasing a series of popsicle-themed Forever stamps. And for the first time in history, the stamps will be scratch-and-sniff.

Launching on June 20th via this link, each stamp features two frozen treats side-by-side, depicted in watercolors painted by Santa Monica artist Margaret Berg. The USPS charmingly explains the phenomenon of stick-laced icy desserts in its press release:

Ice pops are made by large manufacturers, home cooks and artisanal shops. In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit such as kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries have become more common. In addition, flavors such as chocolate, root beer and cola are also popular. Some frozen treats even have two sticks, making them perfect for sharing.

Of course, the real appeal is the scratch-and-sniff aspect, which feels like the perfect gen X and millennial-bait collectible for a couple of generations that grew up on Stinkors and Strawberry Shortcake Dolls. And adding a kitschy, interactive component to stamps could be just the thing to give a small novelty boost to USPS’s waning revenue, which is bolstered a bit by people (aka Amazon) shipping more packages, but suffering as people continually send fewer letters in the mail.

These sniffy Forever stamps will be available in $10 packets of 20, meaning they still run the Forever price of 50 cents apiece. And while you’re taking the nostalgia trip, may I remind you that there’s a Mister Rogers stamp, too?