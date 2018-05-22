15 movie posters by legendary late designer Bill Gold

Yesterday was a sad day for design and film: The legendary movie poster designer Bill Gold–who made iconic images for Casablanca, A Clockwork Orange, Alien, and more than 1,000 other motion pictures–died at age 97. Today, in an industry where every single poster looks exactly the same, he will be sorely missed.

It’s almost impossible to pick a short list of Gold’s best artwork. He worked relentlessly for seven decades with some of the best filmmakers in history: Hitchcock, Kubrick, Lumet, Truffaut, Kazan, Altman, Pakula, Curtiz, Forman, Hawks, Eastwood, and Scott, to name just a few. Like Saul Bass, another legendary designer with a strong link to the film world, his work has influenced many. Unlike Bass, however, his style wasn’t so distinctive and well defined. Gold’s work adapted to the subject matter of the films and the times, albeit always maintaining a masterful understanding of composition, illustration, and photography. Here’s a look at some of his jewels.

Just out of his illustration and design studies at the Pratt Institute in New York, Gold started to work at Warner Bros. New York at age 21. His first poster design was for Yankee Doodle Dandy, in 1942. His second assignment was for one of the biggest movies in the history of biggest movies: His design for Casablanca (1942), with its red lettering and sepia tone illustration of Rick, Ilsa, Renault, Ugarte, Laszlo, Signor Ferrari, and Major Strasser, is perhaps the most reproduced poster in the history of cinema–and one of the most iconic.

Gold made posters for some of Hitchcock’s earliest American movies, like Strangers on a Train (1951, above) and Dial M for Murder (1954).

For Mike Nichols’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), Gold played with monotone photographs for the first time, using three inks–a dramatic change from his usage of full color illustrations earlier in the ’60s and the two previous decades.

The use of this technique of high contrast color against a white background continued with other iconic movie posters, like Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Cool Hand Luke (1968) and Bullitt (1969).

The ’70s brought illustrations for some really disturbing jewels, like A Clockwork Orange (1971), Deliverance (1972), and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978).