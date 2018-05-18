This logo is like an “organic” sticker for algorithms

For fruits and veggies, there’s organic. For coffee and clothes, there’s fair trade. Now, algorithms have their own certification mark: a seal of approval that designates them as accurate, unbiased, and fair.

The seal is the brainchild of Cathy O’Neil, a statistician and author who has written extensively about how biased algorithms exacerbate inequality in society. Her writing–both on her blog Math Babe and her influential 2016 book Weapons of Math Destruction–has become a touchstone in conversations about the way algorithms in the areas of hiring, insurance, criminal justice, and credit can negatively impact people’s lives. Right before the election, O’Neil launched her own company, O’Neil Risk Consulting and Algorithmic Auditing, or ORCAA, with the aim of helping organizations, including the rental startup Rentlogic, that rely on algorithms to ensure that they’re not accidentally harming people.

“People don’t really check that things are working,” she explains. “They don’t even know how to ask the question.”

O’Neil’s new venture tackles the problem inherent in using algorithms that are optimized for certain metrics over others. For instance, Facebook optimizes for engagement to maximize profits, rather than factuality or civil discourse. Of course, only companies that care about fairness and accuracy will submit to an audit, which means that the worst perpetrators of algorithmic injustice would likely never agree to O’Neil looking at their code. But ORCAA offers companies and organizations that do care about a service designed to ensure their algorithms aren’t inaccurate, discriminatory, or unintentionally (or not) breaking civil rights laws.

Along with its audit, the company bestows a visual seal designed to act as a signal to users that a company is trustworthy–and that, on a basic level, its products use algorithms in the first place. The seal is a visual emblem that translates the audit into branding and marketing value, taking a step toward a world where companies proudly display their dedication to honest algorithms.

To test a particular algorithm, O’Neil creates what she calls an “ethical matrix”: a complete list of the company’s concerns, like profit, efficiency, and data quality, as well as the concerns of anyone who the algorithm could impact, whether that’s people of different races, genders, and abilities. Then, she methodologically tests the algorithm for each concern and color-codes the matrix: Green means all good, yellow means there could be a problem, and red means that harm is being done in some capacity. Once she’s had a conversation with the company’s leaders about the ethical matrix and where they stand, O’Neil works with the company’s coders and data scientists to adjust its algorithms in such a way that removes the red boxes from the matrix. The length of time it takes to certify an algorithm depends on how many people it impacts; one recent client took four months. O’Neil says she charges reasonable hourly consulting rates, with a separate cost for the stamp of approval.

While the crux of her company is the actual auditing process, the certification itself is just as important. O’Neil gives organizations that have passed the audit a certificate and the seal of approval to put on their website. The seal is a statement about a company’s values–and its brand.