This mobile lactation pod isn’t as crazy as it sounds

But just because lactation rooms became an architectural requirement for companies with more than 50 employees with the passage of the Affordable Care Act doesn’t mean they’re well designed. Many working women are still forced to pump in closets, shower stalls, and multipurpose wellness rooms, which can send the message that being a professional is not compatible with being a mother. These spaces have become ad hoc lactation rooms because offices weren’t designed to accommodate proper spaces for pumping moms.

A new lactation room concept called Sona aims to solve this problem. Created for our series Provocation, Sona is a mobile pod designed to make pumping a private, pleasant experience for working moms. The stand-alone pod fits a lounge chair, sink, and four small refrigerators. Unlike most lactation rooms, which are physical rooms, Sona is a mobile unit that can be placed anywhere in the office–or in other kinds of public spaces, like airports or parks–whenever a woman needs a place to pump.

A pumping room and proud of it

Sona is designed to be used as a lactation pod and nothing else–a design decision that’s surprisingly radical. This is no multipurpose wellness room that women are expected to use to pump, which can lead to awkward situations when a mother needs to pump and the room is currently occupied. It also has a different connotation than even a designated lactation room, because people tend to use those spaces for other things–ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick famously used the company’s lactation room to meditate.”It’s hard to keep people out of an empty space when we’re all scrambling for privacy,” says Tina Manis, a senior vice president at CannonDesign who led the Sona concept team. “So in a way I think we imagine that [Sona] would almost guarantee a dedicated space.”

That’s because Manis doesn’t believe people will use the Sona pods for anything other than pumping–unlike even dedicated lactation rooms, which have been used for naps, phone calls, and even sex. We’re used to co-opting rooms for other purposes, especially in open offices where there’s little space. But a pod like Sona doesn’t have the same connotation because it’s more like a piece of furniture than a room.

Giving pumping women a space that they can call their own doesn’t just eliminate the logistical problems of using multipurpose rooms. It also shows women that their needs are being prioritized. “This could reduce anxiety, the discomfort of being in the workplace,” Manis says. “The object itself is being brought for her, as dedicated for her. No one will violate that. It demands to be respected.”

Good design is good business

Sona’s mobile design is practical for companies as well. Manis imagines that companies could rent the pods by the month for however many lactating moms there are in the office (each pod can accommodate up to four women). When there are more moms, the company can rent more pods, and when they don’t need them anymore, the third-party company that manages them can just pick them up–the design is small enough to fit inside a freight elevator. This flexibility could be attractive to companies in cities like New York where real estate comes at a premium. “We see it as something that’s independent infrastructure that you get when you need it,” Manis says. “It’s sort of like, ‘oh, the caterer’s here.’ It’s mom catering.”