DJI’s wild new headquarters will feature “robot fighting rings”

If Foster + Partners’ design for Apple’s headquarters looked worthy of alien life , its design for the headquarters of Chinese drone and camera manufacturer DJI will look more like the base of a secretive espionage operation.

The firm revealed its design for the company’s new global headquarters in a blog post, detailing how twin skyscraper floors will be cantilevered from the central core of each building by huge steel trusses. Of course, because this is DJI, a glass “sky bridge” connecting the two buildings will do double duty as a drone-launching platform.

Aside from the spectacular glass bridge and cantilevered volumes, the twin skyscrapers’ most impressive feature will be their large, column-free interiors. According to the architects, the building “defies the traditional idea of office space to form a creative community in the sky,” an obvious wink the company’s unmanned air vehicles’ technology. At the heart of the design will be quadruple-height drone flight testing labs. In a slick rendering from Foster + Partners, the space is home to a helicopter and what looks like James Bond’s Aston Martin. I can only imagine these vehicles are meant for DJI’s CEO (or, you know, Tony Stark).

The building will also include a public exhibition space, a theatre for product launches akin to the spaces Google and Apple keep for such events, and futuristic gyms for the company staff. Then there are the “robot fighting rings,” which are exactly what you think they are. Rings. For robots. To fight each other. The entire design seems like a set design for a Marvel movie–but according to the architects, it’s currently under construction.