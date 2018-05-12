NASA’s Wild Plan To Build McMansions On Mars–Out Of Fungus

I hate to break it to you, but there will not be any geodesic domes on Mars. At least not if Christopher Maurer is to be believed.

“You’ll see a lot of renders with glass domes and little houses, and things like that, but I don’t know those are serious scientific proposals,” he says. “Those are the real estate sales pitches for astronauts to come to Mars.”

Maurer is a Cleveland-based architect who will bring you down to earth very quickly about the romantic ideal of colonizing another planet. Most of us realize it’s probably a one-way trip. The Mars One Foundation–which dreams of putting colonies on Mars by 2023–recently had 200,000 people volunteer for the adventure, even knowing they’d have to die on the red planet. Elon Musk, whose SpaceX promises to land on Mars in 2024, has announced a plan for a city that would house a million people. The idea: to mine Mars for materials to turn into geodesic domes. (Keep in mind, Musk is having difficulty building cars on Earth.)

Often, these broad strokes visions overlook tremendous design problems, beyond Mars’s −55 °C average temperatures and lack of a breathable oxygen atmosphere. But Maurer has a solution: grow Martian buildings out of mushrooms. And he’s working with NASA to make it a reality.

The problem of building materials in space

Right now, it costs about $10,000 to put a single pound of payload into orbit. Even SpaceX admits you can’t possibly carry all of the materials you need with you because the rocket payloads would be too pricey, so that means you’re probably forming a shelter in situ, instead, out of Martian dirt.

Maybe a dirt hut doesn’t sound so bad, especially in the fetching red hue of Mars soil. But there’s another catch: To block the cancerous radiation that flows through most of space, you need more than some adobe bricks. You need 10-foot-thick walls of the soil, which is why that scenario probably has you just moving underground instead–“living like early burrowing mammals,” Maurer says.

A novel, organic solution

In his Ohio architecture firm, Redhouse Studio Architecture, Maurer has spent the past three years experimenting with refuse from mushroom harvesting–stuff like its mycelium root structure humans don’t typically eat–compressing the waste into strong planks to build sustainable housing. At a conference, he met NASA scientist Lynn Rothschild who had also been considering the potential of mycelium as a growing material.