Kanye West Caught Up In Stolen Design Allegations

The recent success of Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, with its undeniable cultural cachet, has been a boon for his partner Adidas . But all along, it’s been something of a lingering sore spot for West, who has rubbed the success in the face of his former partner, Nike, with lines like, “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy, they line up for days. Nike out here bad, they can’t give shit away.” But in a turn of irony, Yeezy seems to have stolen a design from Nike–and West has since acknowledged the error.

The controversy around the design began late last week, amidst his Make America Great Again tour, when West shared some anatomical sketches that he said were foundational to Yeezy’s future clothing designs.

????????????

this is where a YEEZY study for base layer starts. I'm so excited about our new design team. Yeezy is no longer a fashion company we should be referred to as apparel or clothing or simply YEEZY. pic.twitter.com/0hcy4yHvO2 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

But as it turns out, these sketches were actually created in 2005, by designer Tony Spackman during his time at Nike. Spackman has stated that his original image had a date that had been photoshopped out.

West himself acknowledged the controversy.