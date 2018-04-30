Here’s How Designers Would Fix Amazon

If you’ve ever searched for a product and felt like Amazon’s results were serving Amazon’s business goals more than your own, you aren’t alone. A recent Forrester survey found that while consumers appreciate its speed and convenience, they don’t feel valued as Amazon customers. Who can blame them? Like Facebook and Google, Amazon is highly impersonal. Powered by algorithms the consumer can’t see, it prioritizes products that aren’t necessarily the cheapest , or most highly rated, or easiest to attain, nudging our behaviors toward end goals that aren’t necessarily our own, but belong to Amazon or its partners.

These are dark patterns that undermine Amazon’s brand and value to consumers. The ensuing lack of trust isn’t just a problem for consumers wanting a good deal; Forrester went so far as to say that its perceived lack of humanity is an “Achilles’ heel” for Amazon, a competitive vulnerability in its seemingly untouchable empire.

I wondered what Amazon would look like if it were redesigned as a more transparent, trusted, and even human service. So Co.Design enlisted the award-winning digital studio Upstatement–which has built sites for MIT, Harvard, Salesforce, and Microsoft–to redesign the retailer. Upstatement delivered two concepts that are each anchored in the idea that Amazon should reposition itself not as a deal warehouse but a trusted advisor or concierge. You’ll notice that these concepts still look and feel much like Amazon of today.

“We tried to work within the current site and aesthetic. We weren’t trying to make a concept car,” says principal Mike Swartz. “We’re not designing a new product; we’re trying to remake the core Amazon experience.

Bring In The Influencers With “Amazon Concierge”

Right now, Amazon is responsible for what you see on its site and why. It recommends products on your home page. It recommends search results. Theoretically, there are all sorts of ways that fine print, and mini infographics could disclose why or how Amazon mined your data or optimizes profits to make those decisions, but Upstatement has a simpler idea: Amazon Concierge. It’s essentially the editorial arm of Amazon, populated by media companies and influencers, that would recommend products.

“We think part of the way to make Amazon feel more human is by bringing in humans,” says Swartz. “Not by Amazon being the one responsible for all products, but by using it as a world that connects you to people who can lead you to good decisions.”

Upstatement imagines you might follow people on Amazon much as you do Instagram or Twitter–maybe a pro photographer for camera gear, or perhaps a celebrity if you were interested in fashion or beauty. Platforms like Instagram are converging around retail with shoppable posts, and each of its influencers is essentially providing an aspirational feed of recommended (often sponsored) products already. Amazon could cut out the social media middleman and just host it on its own site.