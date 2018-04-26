Snap’s New Spectacles Are A Lot Less Of A Spectacle

After nearly two years, Snap is releasing the sequel to its Spectacles camera glasses . They feature the same rounded silhouette as the original product, but they’re now priced at $150 rather than $130. For that, you get a product that’s sleeker, waterproof, and, perhaps most notably, available in more subtle color ways that are designed to blend in more than stand out. Even the camera itself, which was highlighted on the glasses with a bright yellow outline, has been toned down to match the design rather than contrast it.

“[We’re] making glasses in colors that aren’t so loud, and don’t look so much like toys,” says Lauryn Morris, design lead on Spectacles. “Departing from the yellow rings, that unto itself is huge for a lot of people.”

Snap is not the pre-IPO wunderkind that it was just two years ago. Rather, it’s faced with mounting challenges: Its growth has slowed, it’s upsetting its own users and influencers, and frankly no one I’ve talked to is clamoring for a new edition of Spectacles like they are the next iPhone. It’s hard to imagine a riskier moment for Snap to re-release them. At the same time, Snap considers itself a camera company–and the redesigned Spectacles are an opportunity to put its camera directly on more of its users’ faces.

Snap Spectacles launched amid media frenzy in 2016 through special kiosks in big cities. Initially, they were received as a fun way to record short videos without pulling your phone out of your pocket. With stylish frames and a sense of humor, Snap seemed to get culture right where Google Glass’s cyborg headset had gotten culture so wrong. Spectacles were a self-aware gimmick you might actually want to wear for a party or a night out on the town.

Yet Spectacles weren’t a hit. Snap would go on to sell 220,000 units–which the company maintains is a respectable outing for its first physical product. But the company actually greatly overestimated demand and was left with hundreds of thousands of unsold pairs, forcing it to write off $40 million in hardware as a loss. Furthermore, one report stated that most Spectacles buyers weren’t still using them after a month, meaning the product was missing something that actually made this wearable resonate in our lives.

From my own experience using Spectacles a few times in a few weeks, before putting them away, I’d say a combination of things went wrong: The glasses were fun to wear once or twice, but kind of embarrassing beyond that. While you could record a 10-second video with the tap of your temple, the rest of the UX was a mess. You never knew exactly when that recording began, the video would take what seemed like forever to transfer to your phone. From there, you had to navigate through a section of Snapchat called Memories to share anything. It was simply a lot easier to use Snapchat the traditional way than through this camera on your face.

As Morris explains, Snap attempted to address many of these qualms by presenting a new design. On the industrial design end, Snap took a pointedly conservative approach. It didn’t update its silhouette, despite fashion moving two years in the future since the first iteration. “We wanted to lean into this classic look we created up front, while we improved the UI and the aesthetic in other ways,” says Morris. Given that producing many different frames with internal electronics would be cost prohibitive, the design team is banking on their shape reaching icon status.