Ikea Debuts A “Lifestyle” Collection Of Hoodies And Skateboards

I won’t bury the lede. Ikea offers skateboards now. They cost $90. That’s along with a table for your DJ gear, a shoe rack to display your limited-edition drops, and a black hoodie to mask your wealth or complete lack of it. It’s not just furniture or fashion; it’s a lifestyle.

The products are all part of a new, limited-edition collection designed by L.A. fashion designer Chris Stamp. Dubbed Spänst, Ikea says the collection is “made for young, aesthetically conscious consumers living active, urban lifestyles. Geared towards the home and the streets, it is designed for those who want to exhibit their lifestyles with the same amount of artistry within the four walls of the home as they do outside of it.”

Like most of Ikea’s recent limited-edition designer collections, it looks remarkably un-Ikea. A black skateboard rack ($70) tapers with lines that fall somewhere between midcentury modern and Edo period Japan. Clear acrylic shoe boxes ($20) makes your kicks look like they’re fresh from the store. An all-black basketball hoop ($35) murmurs “permanent bachelor” one layup at a time. My personal favorite two objects in the collection are pure impulse buys: a rechargeable LED light stick ($20 or $40) that looks like a fluorescent tube resting on your wall, along with a minimal black duffel bag ($35) that seems like a steal compared to designer alternatives.

Together, Spänst seems to give your apartment a sort of “I’m an adult who still wears hoodies, insists on attempting ollies when drunk, and has a more successful buddy in the film industry” look. Which is to say, it’s very L.A. Maybe Ikea got this collection right.