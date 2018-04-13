The Brutal Beauty Of Open Pit Mines

Munich-based photographer and designer Tom Hegen has an incredible eye for landscapes–especially those visible from the air. The aerial photographer has captured boats, beaches, farms, and salt ponds from above, turning ordinary and even ugly human works into captivating abstract paintings. His latest, The Quarry Series , documents open pit mines.

The mines are all located in Germany, a nation with a never-ending hunger for the raw construction materials needed to make cement for the country’s rapidly expanding cities and infrastructure. As Hegen told me over email, the series shows how humans are altering Earth’s surface.

“As a photographer, I am interested in the relationship between man and nature,” he writes. “I focus on landscapes that have been heavily transformed by human intervention and document the marks that we have left on the Earth’s surface in order to meet our daily needs.”

For Hegen, the change in perspective engages the public in his photos, and in turn, in the subject matter. The strategy clearly works. You can follow him on Instagram and Behance.