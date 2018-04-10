Is This The Prettiest Ikea Hack Ever?

Danish company Reform turns standard Ikea furniture into custom pieces using kitchen fronts and countertops compatible with Ikea’s Metod modules. Its last hack: A golden kitchen for the headquarters of fashion designer Stine Goya in Copenhagen.

Goya approached Reform with the idea of creating a space that would match the bright hues of her collections. Reform used brass for all fronts, and painted the walls a pale yellow to complement warm timber floors. Reform told me over email that the total cost for the project, including the Ikea furniture, was $20,000. Not bad for a kitchen that looks like it was dipped in a vat of liquid gold.

It’s surprisingly beautiful (and perfect for a country with such long, harsh winters). But maybe I would get tired of the disco glitz after a while. So is this the prettiest Ikea furniture of the tackiest one? You tell me.