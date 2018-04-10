advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Is This The Prettiest Ikea Hack Ever?

By Jesus Diaz1 minute Read

Danish company Reform turns standard Ikea furniture into custom pieces using kitchen fronts and countertops compatible with Ikea’s Metod modules. Its last hack: A golden kitchen for the headquarters of fashion designer Stine Goya in Copenhagen.

Stine Goya [Photo: courtesy Reform]

Goya approached Reform with the idea of creating a space that would match the bright hues of her collections. Reform used brass for all fronts, and painted the walls a pale yellow to complement warm timber floors. Reform told me over email that the total cost for the project, including the Ikea furniture, was $20,000. Not bad for a kitchen that looks like it was dipped in a vat of liquid gold.

It’s surprisingly beautiful (and perfect for a country with such long, harsh winters).  But maybe I would get tired of the disco glitz after a while. So is this the prettiest Ikea furniture of the tackiest one? You tell me.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life