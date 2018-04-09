See 5 Houses That Architects Built For Themselves

The spaces that architects design for themselves are testaments to their personal style. It’s the one situation where the architect is their own client, free to make their own decisions–leading to homes that are experimental, beautiful, and above all, utterly unique.

In a new book called Architects’ Houses, the Los Angeles-based architecture and design writer Michael Webb explores some of the most beautiful primary and secondary homes that living architects have designed for themselves. From South Africa and Spain to upstate New York, the homes in the book are scattered around the world but reflect intense creativity and connection with place. But while the houses are all singular, Webb points out several similarities between them all. “Inspiration comes from art, nature, or other architects,” he writes in the book’s introduction. “There’s an emphasis on the elemental: transparency, mass, and void; raw surfaces enlivened by the play of light and shade. There’s a free flow of space within, and an openness to outdoors, even in cold, wet locations.”

Here are five of the most magnificent examples of how architects translate their history, style, and spatial intellect into their own homes.

Two Spanish Architects’ Open Air Experiment

Husband-and-wife architects Antón Gargía-Abril and Débora Mesa split their time between Madrid and Boston, where they teach at MIT. The house they built for themselves in Madrid, called the Hemeroscopium, is a testament to their philosophy of using prefabrication to create affordable housing that’s also striking to look at. Built on top of a former tennis court, the Hemeroscopium is made out of massive concrete beams that the duo obtained from a factory that makes such structural members for civil projects.

The house itself is a balancing act: it took the architects’ in-house engineer at their firm Ensamble Studio a year to complete the calculations, but the underlying structure was put together in just seven days.

“It started as a research project–an opportunity to realize an experiment that was in our heads,” Mesa says in the book. “We wanted to explore the logistics of creating a structure in which beams would be stacked asymmetrically to achieve a balance.”

A London-Based South African Architect Goes Home

Architect Jennifer Beningfield is originally from South Africa, but she spends most of her time in London running her firm Openstudio Architects. Because of the expense of London real estate, Beningfield is accustomed to working within severe constraints. But when she and her husband bought a property in her native country, Beningfield was able to build exactly what she wanted–while fulfilling her artistic vision.