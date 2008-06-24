Sony Releases New Media Center PCs

Never ones to follow convention, Sony [NYSE:SNE] has released another iteration of its cylindrical media center PCs, ready to be juxtaposed with all the rectangular boxes sitting beneath your rectangular TV. To further set themselves apart, the low-end model, the VGX-TP1D, comes only in white. It makes up for the faux pas by featuring a zippy parts spec: a 2.1GHz Core 2 Duo T8100 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 320GB hard drive, and GeForce 8400M GT graphics. There’s also the usual suspects: integrated Wifi, a dual-layer DVD burner and HDMI + VGA out ports, as well as USB 2.0, FireWire, a multicard reader, a TV tuner and a wireless keyboard.