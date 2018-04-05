The Vast Gender Pay Gap At Google, Amazon, And Apple U.K.

A new law requires every British company with more than 250 employees to submit data on their gender pay gap–the difference between how much they pay their female employees and how much they pay their male employees. And of the 9,000 companies that disclosed their data, big tech companies’ U.K. outposts are far from equitable–despite the companies’ claims that they do not have a pay gap or have closed it . Apple U.K.’s pay gap is 24%, while Amazon Web Services U.K.’s is 18.6% and Google U.K.’s is 16%.

The results of all this data are laid bare by a new interactive graphic at the Guardian. It allows you to search through the companies that submitted their data, and then lays out the entirety of the results on a full year calendar that shows at what point every single one of these companies effectively stops paying its female employees. Apple U.K. stops paying its women on October 4. Amazon Web Services U.K. stops on October 24, and Google U.K. stops on November 2. For those employees, that’s like going two or three months without a paycheck every single year. Amazon released a statement saying that an analysis of the gap across its U.K. subsidiaries using the median instead of the average reveals it pays women .7% more than men. Google announced recently that it spent $270,000 to eradicate its gender pay gap, and Apple similarly claims it has closed its pay gap.

It’s a pervasive problem, far from being unique to tech. Of the 8,889 companies that had reported since 9 a.m. on April 4, 6,947 of them pay men more than women. Only 729 pay employees of both genders equally, and 1,213 companies pay women more than men. The disparities reflect two issues: that men tend to hold more senior level positions than women (and thus get paid more), and that men are often paid more for equal work.

The story is the same among some of the prominent design companies in the U.K. Zaha Hadid Architects has a pay gap of 19.6%, effectively stopping paychecks for its female employees on October 19. At Foster + Partners, the pay gap is 10.5%, and the architecture firm stops paying women on November 22. Ikea U.K. stops paying its female staff on December 10, with a pay gap of 6.1%. In comparison to some of the worst pay gaps on the list–like Ryanair, which stops paying women in April, or J.P. Morgan, which stops paying women in June–these are far better. But all companies have an obligation to do better by their female employees.

By pointing out the worst offenders, hopefully, the new rule will shame those companies into recognizing their problem and changing the way they hire.