Unbranding Is Dumb

The latest trend in branding is no branding at all . Countless businesses, from beer makers to grocery companies, are stripping off their logos and sending products out into the world in all their naked glory.

It’s easy to see why. Consumers are demanding more than ever before. We are discerning. We fret about GMOs, sugar, artificial additives, and aspartame. We agonize over ethically sourced cotton, chocolate, diamonds, coffee, plastic, and countless other things. We’re sick of corporate dishonesty. With Nars testing on animals, Chipotle cooking up E. coli, and VW fixing the results of emissions tests, the road to unbranding is littered with the stories of corporations that have betrayed our trust. Now we can smell bullshit a mile off. According to a recent report, only 23% of consumers in the U.S. believe that “brands are open and honest,” and that number dips to just 7% in Western Europe.

This is a real challenge for businesses. But unbranding is a wrongheaded solution. Just because consumers have had enough of the way some companies behave, doesn’t mean the role of branding is redundant. Unbranding confuses the symptoms of mass consumer branding with the cause.

Unbranding Is More Choice Fatigue

Recently a business called Brandless launched in the United States. Brandless sells household goods direct to consumers that are free of “brand tax”–the 40% premium it estimates consumers pay for that intangible aura that makes the difference between a mere product and a brand. Its founders saw people increasingly “paralyzed by the paradox of choice,” and in response Brandless focuses on the attributes consumers care about–ingredients, benefits, uses–over the brand itself. The packaging features the product name and a brief list of values like “gluten-free,” “organic,” and “no artificial colors” in a simple white box.

The logic behind Brandless isn’t wrong. But now imagine every company applies that insight. Who wants to choose between 10 identical products by scrutinizing 10 ingredient lists? Life’s too short. I might care about what goes into my shampoo, but that doesn’t mean I want to spend hours of my life researching it. Unbranded goods don’t resolve the issues of choice fatigue. In fact, they could make it worse.

Proponents of the unbranding movement forget that brands have a valuable role to play in the lives of consumers–they make choosing easy. Brands are designed to be shortcuts to the decision-making process. They allow us to choose habitually. They allow us to function on autopilot–which leaves us all with a bit more time in life for the things we do actually care about.

Unbranding Is . . . Branding

The bigger problem is that unbranding is still branding. Brandless, for instance, is quite a compelling brand. It has an idea, a purpose, a set of values, a visual language, and it even has a logo. Like any mainstream brand, it is in the business of emotional persuasion.