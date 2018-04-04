To Rebuild Syria’s Lost Monuments, These Refugees Are Learning Stonemasonry

Syria’s civil war has displaced almost 6 million people , creating a refugee crisis of astonishing scale. The war has destroyed the country’s ancient monuments and architectural heritage, another “ tragedy for all humanit y” and a “ war crime ” in itself. A project on the fringes of Mafraq, a border town between Syria and Jordan, aims to help both. There, Syrian and Jordanian apprentices are learning conservation stonemasonry as part of a pilot project that will give them a new skill set–one that, one day, could help rebuild the hundreds of buildings and monuments destroyed in the war.

The year-long course, which kicked off in September 2017, is a partnership between the World Monuments Fund, its U.K. arm World Monuments Fund Britain, and Jordan’s Petra National Trust. It’s painstaking, physically taxing work–imagine going from a desk job to shaping massive limestone blocks all day–yet the program’s initial group of 30 students has already been expanded to 45. Students arrive at the school every morning at 8 a.m. for coursework on the geometry so necessary for masons, but spend most of their time outdoors working at their “banker blocks,” or pedestals, learning the craft of shaping stone in ancient ways, from arabesques to intricate balusters.

Some participants have degrees from their old lives, but most had “never picked up a chisel” before, says World Monuments Fund Britain executive director John Darlington. He calls their progress over the last six months “astonishing,” and is already looking for ways to extend the program to other architectural conservation skills.

For many Syrian refugees–as well as historians, archaeologists, and classicists around the world–the steady destruction of monuments has been a years-long heartbreak documented by smartphone videos and internet reports. Palmyra, the bustling city that was a lynchpin of the ancient world and a UNESCO heritage site, was destroyed in a brutal demonstration by the Islamic State in 2016–which included beheading Palmyra archaeologist Khaled al-Assad and murdering Syrians with the same explosives it used to raze Palmyra’s stone structures.

Hundreds of heritage sites across the country have been badly damaged, according to the UN, and 24 have been destroyed completely. Aleppo’s ancient city alone has seen almost 50 heritage sites damaged or destroyed. Bosra’s 2,500-year-old sites have been severely damaged. The list of destroyed sites is overwhelming, to say nothing of the looting that is stripping Syria of its cultural heritage.

After a war ends, it’s common for foreign governments to pledge money or expertise to restore heritage sites or cultural monuments that were destroyed. But it’s unlikely to match the scale of what’s occurred in Syria, especially since so many Syrians have fled or been killed. “So you have monuments in need, and nobody to fix them,” Darlington explains. Meanwhile, you have hundreds of thousands of displaced people, “waiting for life to continue in some kind of normal way.” The pilot program in Mafraq is designed to aid people whose lives have been destroyed by a war that’s still going on–but also build the local expertise necessary to eventually rebuild the countless structures lost in the same war.

The World Monuments Fund was founded in New York in the mid-1960s, but the nonprofit now operates around the world, underwriting conservation projects in 90 different countries with help from corporate sponsors like Knoll, Google, and Tiffany & Co. The Syrian program has its roots in Stone Town, Zanzibar, where in 2013 the nonprofit helped conserve the city’s crumbling cathedral, and built an educational center focused on the history of the slave trade, through a training course that helped local craftspeople gain the conservation skills needed for repairing the cathedral. The WMF has taken a similar approach to partnering with local organizations to train refugees and survivors of war in conservation skills in Cambodia and Iraq, as well.