JVC Introduces Super-Slim LCD TVs

Earlier this year, TV aficionados were greeted with rumors that JVC [NYSE:MC] had figured out a way to make super-slim HDTVs, and this week the company made good on those whispers. The first two LCDs to get the slim treatment are the 42-inch LT-421L89 and the 46-inch LT-46SL89, which are only 3 inches at their thickest point and each include TV tuners inside the enclosure. That’s not a technical feat in and of itself, unless you compare the new JVCs to their rivals, the slightly skinnier Sharp Aquos TVs, which house their tuner electronics in a separate box tethered to the set.

Each of the new JVC sets is full HD, and will be available in the US come July for $1,900 and $2,400 respectively. For customers looking to up their green cred without actually altering their lifestyle, JVC has more good news: the super-slim TVs also use less power than conventional HDTVs: a scant 145w. That’s due to a fanless heat dissipation system, and a backlight design that provides “uniform light diffusion” across the screen without the addition of more CCFL light tubes. Both models will be VESA compliant for wall mounting, but JVC has chosen to blaze its own path, offering buyers an optional mounting system that hugs the TV closer to the wall for an even greater slimming effect.