Silicon Valley Wants To Own Your Creativity

I’m a grown man, sitting in a high school class, writing a poem that will be read dramatically to a beat and a backdrop of stock photos. If I were 13, I’d be embarrassed as hell. I’m 35, and I’m still embarrassed as hell.

Along with about 30 other adults, I’m sitting in Lane Tech high school in Chicago, trying out Apple’s new educationally focused iPad. A real teacher has hijacked our tablets and locked them down to run the video editing app Clips, and Clips only. There will be no note passing or Candy Crush today. We’re going to learn about the Fibonacci sequence, the mathematical pattern that many have dubbed the Golden Ratio. And to experience the math firsthand, it’s poem-writing time.

Following the curriculum guide now offered by Apple, we must aim the iPad at our face, selfie-style, and record an intro.

“Hi. I hope you will enjoy my Fibonacci poem.”

The software translates our spoken words into text on the screen, through a feature called LiveTiles. Then we choose from a few pre-stocked Fibonacci-approved photos–snail shells and the like–to put behind our words.

That, of course, is the best-case scenario laid out in the lesson plan. In reality, my partner and I are confounded by the Clips interface. We couldn’t even figure out how to record our first clip, and each stage of the project became a race against time. I have to swipe through all sorts of virtual instruments to find stock audio tracks. And after all that, LiveTiles doesn’t even register the word “Fibonacci,” so I have to type in the word manually.

By the time our project is done, we had something between an episode of Deep Thoughts by Jack Handy and a particularly lazy YouTube video. I’m left wondering–did I just learn anything about Fibonacci numbers, or did I just learn how to use Clips?