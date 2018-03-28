Want To #DeleteFacebook? Surprise, It’s Designed To Be A Nightmare

I deleted my Facebook account this weekend. For years I’d had this nagging feeling that the company was trying to hijack my life story, so I had already deactivated it about three years ago. But as the Cambridge Analytica details emerged last week and calls to #deletefacebook spread across the web, I knew that it was time.

Unsurprisingly, Facebook made deleting my account difficult and unpleasant. This inconsiderate UX only confirmed that the dark patterns in Facebook’s business model run deep, and those patterns are part of a culture that enables manipulative design and lack of transparency.

Here’s how it went down:

1. No clear navigation to delete your account

There are a plethora of third-party “how-to” articles about deleting your Facebook account because, for a company that employs hundreds of UX designers and researchers, it’s not a very intuitive process. For starters, you have to understand that deleting your account is different from deactivating it—and those two options are nowhere near each other on the site. You can find the option to deactivate in your settings, but Facebook has no such menu item for deleting your account. You can search “Delete my account” in the Help Center, and the answer has a link to the page you need. Strangely, though, Facebook puts that hyperlink at the end of a long paragraph, in the phrase “let us know.” A better option? A “Delete My Account” button at the top of the page.

2. Ignoring the user’s intent

I finally got to the deletion page. From there, the next few steps I had to take should have been fairly straightforward. Instead, I stumbled through a series of poorly organized steps.

After clicking “Delete My Account,” a verification window with a CAPTCHA popped up. I first hit “Cancel” by accident—and very nearly did it a second time—because the color scheme for the buttons had been switched: “Cancel” was in blue this time, whereas I had been accustomed to using blue buttons to confirm actions on Facebook. This isn’t unheard of in UX design—often, when the user’s primary action is negative (in this case, deleting something), designers will call visual attention to the secondary action, as a safeguard against a potentially destructive or irreversible action.



But I had to very intentionally seek out the deletion page. I had to press the big blue “Delete My Account” button with purpose. I had to go through a verification and type in a CAPTCHA with steely determination (more on that in a second). I was hardly there by accident, so switching the colors wasn’t in my best interest. Accidentally deleting my account was an unimaginable scenario when I had already put in a good deal of work to get to this point.