You Can Now Send Your Kid To “Design Thinking” Summer Camp

Design thinking is taking over the world–and your child’s brain, if the Museum of Design Atlanta has its way.

MODA has announced a new camp for aspiring designers and creative tinkerers in preschool through high school. CampMODA is “rooted in design thinking methodologies and project-based learning,” according to the museum’s press release, and features 24 weeklong sessions on nine different topics such as Architectural Design with Minecraft, Lego Robotics for Aspiring Filmmakers, and Crafting Change: Design Camp for Activists.

Plenty of camps focus on STEM and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math). But CampMODA is the first we’ve seen that emphasizes the design approach popularized by Ideo and evangelized at many of today’s top tech companies. “Kids hone design-thinking skills while learning STEAM technologies at MODA’s camps,” says Laura Flusche, executive director of MODA. “That means they learn to practice empathy, to work collaboratively, to think critically, to take risks, and to try again when things don’t turn out as they expect.”

All excellent skills for any kid to develop. But there’s a broader goal, Flusche says: “At MODA we believe that design is one of the most powerful tools we have for addressing the big challenges that the 21st century is presenting and that if children start to think like designers at a young age, they have a head start on becoming designer-citizens who can make the world a better place.”

Each weeklong session costs $250 for half days and $495 for full days (about what you pay for most summer camps in a major metropolitan area). Visit here to learn more or to sign up.