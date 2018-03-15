Exclusive: Why I Started A “Shitty Architecture Men” List

On Tuesday, the New York Times broke news that architect Richard Meier had stepped down from his eponymous firm following allegations of sexual harassment by five women. The following day, Co.Design received a tip about an open spreadsheet in which women and men can anonymously share stories about alleged misconduct in the architecture profession. The Shitty Architecture Men list describes incidents with various degrees of severity, from “kissing/ grabbing/ hugging women against their will” to “general shittiness.” It has not been independently verified, nor should it be interpreted as an official verdict on any individual architect. What follows is an “as told to” from the spreadsheet’s creator, who asked to remain anonymous because the spreadsheet isn’t about her, it’s about everyone.–Suzanne LaBarre, Editor

Why I Started An Anonymous, Crowdsourced List

I had heard about Richard Meier and some bathrobe-related behavior six months ago from a friend. And I remembered seeing the Shitty Media Men list [a spreadsheet of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in media] and thinking how frequently the abuse of power happens in repetition.

When people in subordinate positions are harassed or experience an abuse of power, a coping strategy is to minimize what happened–to think, ‘I must have misunderstood. It’s probably just me.’ So they don’t say anything. Or they fear retaliation and retribution. And why wouldn’t they? The traditional ways of speaking out, like complaining to human resources, have historically failed women. Whisper networks form so women can navigate a patriarchal world. I deeply recognized that moment in the Times article about Meier, where one worker tells another one to write a letter and mail it to herself [so she has postmarked evidence that misconduct took place]. Communication among peers is a mode of survival. What was so powerful about the Shitty Media Men list was that it allowed women the space to say, ‘I’m not the only one who’s had something weird happen to me.’ Maybe it’s easier to come forward as part of a group than as a single person.

My purpose in creating this document was to get a conversation started. In no way do I think this is a legally binding list, or that it even purports to be factual. General shittiness? I don’t know what that means. What my hope now is that someone who worked in someone’s office, and thought they led some architect on, or tried to dismiss a bad incident, can say, ‘I’m not the only one. I can validate my own experiences.’ I want people to be able to recognize potentially unlawful behavior for what it is, and to feel less alone. Being harassed can be isolating. Maybe being able to see that they’re not alone will help someone feel empowered to take action. There’s a lot of power in information and in sharing information openly. So I built an open spreadsheet and shared it with a few friends.

Why Power Imbalance Is So Pronounced In Architecture

The power in architecture is absolute. Relationships are extremely important. It’s a very small community. Everyone knows each other. People are always references for us, whether they’re writing a letter or not.

Another thing is that there’s such a problem with architectural labor, with performative and enforced scarcity. When I graduated from architecture school more than a decade ago, it was understood that we were all going to suffer for the next 15 to 20 years, we’d never sleep, we’d be underpaid, we’d work until midnight. We’re trained from the very first studio class to believe that we are going to suffer in service of a higher calling. Our professors modeled this for us, and architecture firms reinforced it.

There’s this idea that architecture is a magical, important contribution to the world that is undervalued. We’re trained to view suffering as deeply related to the work. So something like harassment is easy to dismiss as part of the sacrifice. And even when it’s absolutely wrenching and not easy to dismiss, the culture of genius in architecture remains. Many firms are structured around a “Great Man” with a singular vision, which lowly employees are tasked with carrying out. It’s very top-down. This can create power imbalances that make junior employees vulnerable to exploitation, whether it’s harassment, pay inequality, or something else.