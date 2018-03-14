How To Stop Sexual Harassment In Design Right Now

A few months ago, walking on campus at UC Berkeley–where for the last almost two years I’ve been involved in a sexual harassment case in the department of architecture–a friend of mine mentioned how she’d heard about a famous architect and his bathrobe. Since hearing that, I’ve been waiting for something like the New York Times article that was published yesterday , in which multiple women accused architect Richard Meier of sexual harassment . Some of us have been wondering when #MeToo would hit architecture and design. The time appears to be now.

I have seen a lot of handwringing about how hard it is to fight harassment. It’s actually not that hard. Maybe it’s a little hard. But it’s not impossible. I believe that there are very specific—and very actionable—measures that we can take to protect architectural and design workers from mistreatment. Here is my wishlist.

1. NO PLATFORM. Stop writing about harassers. Stop posting about them.

2. Every single firm should write a statement that they will discipline harassers. The existing policy seems to be to make vague statements about “supporting women.” No. Discipline harassers. Maybe that’s firing. Maybe that’s a leave of absence. You know what it’s not? “Training.” People don’t abuse power and show up in their bathrobes and expose themselves because they didn’t get the training not to. Discipline and consequences work. Abstract statements of “support” do not.

3. We can’t remove architects’ buildings, nor can we refuse to look at them. But I’d say we add corrections to every article about these dudes that say something like, “In 2018, Richard Meier was accused of harassment . . . ”

4. I get legal issues surrounding these kinds of cases. It is my hypothesis that some firms have legal funds to pay out settlements, and also that they don’t fire harassers because of concern about potential legal retribution. Maybe instead of having a pot of money to use for harassment suits, use that to defend a firm against potential legal action taken by potential people getting potentially fired for alleged behavior. Be like, “We don’t have a settlement fund, but we do have a fund to pay for complainants’ lawyers and our own lawyers if we end up getting sued!”

5. Offer legal training in all firms–let people know their legal rights. Inform them about things like the statute of limitations.