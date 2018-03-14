Meet The Paralympic Gold Medalist Revolutionizing Prosthetic Design

Adaptive snowboarder Mike Schultz is no ordinary Paralympian–and that’s not just because he won the gold in boardercross earlier this week or because he bore the flag for the United States during the Pyeongchang Games’ opening ceremony. He also designs and engineers his own prosthetics and has outfitted hundreds of other athletes and amputees, including 30 Paralympians at the 2018 Games. Schultz isn’t just competing in the Games–his designs are helping his teammates, too.

Schultz started his company, BioDapt, in 2010, after he was in a tragic snowmobile accident where he lost one of his legs. After recovering, he was looking for a way to get back on his dirt bikes and snowmobiles, both of which he raced competitively. But all the prosthetics for athletes at the time wouldn’t accommodate the amount of impact that riders’ legs absorb–so Schultz began designing and prototyping one that would, using his experience tinkering with dirt bikes and working in metal fabrication.

Seven months after his accident, Schultz competed in adaptive motocross at the X Games, wearing the prosthetics he’d designed. He won a silver medal.

The prosthetics are a combination of a knee joint, called the “Moto Knee,” and a foot, called the “Versa Foot.” Schultz began to develop their design after his injury, when he found that the prosthetic he was using would lock if he straightened it and collapse if it was bent; there was no resistance in the joint. Many prosthetic legs don’t have any kind of internal spring inside–instead, they’re designed to mimic the flow and cadence of your gait.

Schultz’s insight: Outfit them with springs similar to the components of a mountain bike.

He began to play around with designs simply based on his understanding of body mechanics and suspension in bikes. The first prototypes were made of out cardboard. He later learned how to use a mill and lathe at a metal working shop. The key component of the knee joint is the compressed air shocks that can absorb impact and are highly adjustable, as Schultz describes in an in-depth interview with Medgadget. The Versa Foot stemmed from a similar problem: Other prosthetic feet weren’t as flexible he needed them to be for snowmobiling, so he added a mini suspension system inside his own prototype prosthetic. This combination of springs allows wearers of his designs to absorb shocks while riding a bike or a snowmobile.

Though he engineered the system for his two sports, Schultz soon discovered that the Moto Knee and Versa Foot would work for a much broader range of activities–from horseback riding to water skiing to snowboarding–as more and more adaptive athletes reached out to him, looking for better equipment.