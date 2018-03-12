We Can Redesign The Internet To Help Us Disconnect From It

I’ve just loaded a website that won’t let me in. And that’s not because I haven’t purchased a subscription or created a login. The website won’t let me in specifically because I’m connected to the web. It’s an almost nonsensical paradox, right?

That is, until I turn off my computer’s Wi-Fi, and the screen magically changes. I’m greeted with an online literary magazine called The Disconnect. Amazingly, I can somehow still tap all of its links in the table of contents to read lovingly written long-form essays and fiction. Yet my ever-present Twitter feed, Slack chatroom, and Gmail tab have gone dark. For the first time in a long time, it’s just me and the words.

“I had someone say, ‘It felt like this page had always been on my computer. How is this happening?'” recounts Chris Bolin, the computer engineer and designer behind The Disconnect. The MIT-trained Bolin consults and develops websites and apps for his day job. But he’s always had an interest in art and literature, so he teamed up with editor Clayton d’Arnault to launch the publication.

In fact, it was happening simply by design. The Disconnect gathers information from your browser–just like any other website does–so it can see that you are running Chrome on Mac OS. To further ensure the Wi-Fi off, his server slyly pings your browser with bits of information to see if it responds. Finally, the entire issue is optimized to be extraordinarily small. At 200Kb, it’s downloaded in milliseconds without you noticing, as it’s tinier than the poster image alone on most news sites. Once downloaded, it’s cached inside your browser, like its own mini app that doesn’t need the internet to run.

Nothing Bolin did on the technical end was extraordinary or complicated, but the sensation of reading long-form journalism with no other distractions–on your computer or smartphone no less!–feels like a shocking revelation.

“I think we have this privilege of constant connection, but we’re not thinking outside that framework very often,” says Bolin. What he is proposing isn’t that we go cold turkey with technology, but that we reshape the internet to better accommodate our attention spans. “You go on vacation and hike, and now you’re in that disconnect Walden Pond world. But we’re not thinking much about, ‘How do we take a little bit of column A and a little of column B?'”

How do we receive the wonders of digital media while maintaining a peaceful, focused mind that can actually enjoy it?